Quetta Receives Winter's First Snowfall

Thu 02nd January 2020 | 08:39 PM

Quetta receives winter's first snowfall

Quetta received winter's first snowfall with 3 inch on Thursday which intensified the chilly weather

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Quetta received winter's first snowfall with 3 inch on Thursday which intensified the chilly weather.

Local resident delighted after snowfall broke prolong dry weather. There was enhanced demand for fish, eggs, tea and Kehwa after snowfall.

People including women and children are busy in taking selfies with their mobile phones during snowfall to enjoy it at respective areas of Quetta city.

According to Met Office, minimum temperature was recorded at -1 centigrade in Quetta and -6 centigrade in Ziarat.

