UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quetta Reports Another Confirmed Polio Case

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 07:26 PM

Quetta reports another confirmed polio case

A seven month-old child on Monday was diagnosed with polio virus in Khanzai area of the provincial capital of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :A seven month-old child on Monday was diagnosed with polio virus in Khanzai area of the provincial capital of Balochistan.

With the addition of fresh positive polio case reported from Quetta, the number of cases during the current year rose to 20 in Balochistan, health officials confirmed.

"The child was vaccinated twice during the polio campaign, health official said adding that the polio drive in Balochistan was suspended for five months due to which there has been a sudden increase in polio cases.

The number of polio cases in the province has risen to 20 this year. Last year, 12 cases of polio were reported in Quetta.

As per health official, a four- day anti polio drive has been initiated in Balochistan during which 2.5 million children will be vaccinated against the polio virus.

ask.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Polio From Million

Recent Stories

&#039;Dirham Al Khair&#039; initiative raises over ..

15 minutes ago

Two shopping malls temporarily closed in Ajman for ..

15 minutes ago

MoHAP to launch &#039;Tatmeen&#039; Platform to se ..

45 minutes ago

Film and television industry cooperation Understan ..

45 minutes ago

Zelenskyy's Approval Rating Dwindles to 22% Since ..

4 minutes ago

Italian Right Winning Regional Elections in Left-w ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.