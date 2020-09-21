Quetta reports another confirmed polio case

A seven month-old child on Monday was diagnosed with polio virus in Khanzai area of the provincial capital of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :A seven month-old child on Monday was diagnosed with polio virus in Khanzai area of the provincial capital of Balochistan.

With the addition of fresh positive polio case reported from Quetta, the number of cases during the current year rose to 20 in Balochistan, health officials confirmed.

"The child was vaccinated twice during the polio campaign, health official said adding that the polio drive in Balochistan was suspended for five months due to which there has been a sudden increase in polio cases.

The number of polio cases in the province has risen to 20 this year. Last year, 12 cases of polio were reported in Quetta.

As per health official, a four- day anti polio drive has been initiated in Balochistan during which 2.5 million children will be vaccinated against the polio virus.

