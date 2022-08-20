UrduPoint.com

Quetta-Sukkar Highway Partially Restored For Traffic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Quetta-Sukkar highway partially restored for traffic

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Traffic on the National highway of Bolan connecting Balochistan with Sindh through Quetta-Sibi-Sukkar has been partially restored.

However, due to heavy rains, the highway was closed at various points due to the flow of flood water in Harek Causeway, Gashtri Nallah, Drinjan Nallah, and Yaru Causeway.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Ahmed Bangulzai advised the passengers to avoid unnecessary travel and in case of making the necessary journey, people may contact emergency control room Katchi for any untoward situation.

He said that Levi's Rescue Teams have been assigned duties to remain alert on national highways for patrolling and public service.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Flood Water Traffic Alert Bolan May Rains

Recent Stories

Tarar says PTI, PML-Q leaders will be arrested if ..

Tarar says PTI, PML-Q leaders will be arrested if a PML-N worker is arrested

30 minutes ago
 Using the Power of Digital to Connect and Spread J ..

Using the Power of Digital to Connect and Spread Joy!

2 hours ago
 PDMA issues alert about new spell of torrential ra ..

PDMA issues alert about new spell of torrential rains in different parts of KP

3 hours ago
 Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISP ..

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

3 hours ago
 "Gill faking it" says Sanaullah, rejecting all kin ..

"Gill faking it" says Sanaullah, rejecting all kinds of abuse with PTI leader

4 hours ago
 Pakistan wants permanent peace with India through ..

Pakistan wants permanent peace with India through dialogue: PM

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.