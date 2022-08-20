Quetta-Sukkar highway partially restored for traffic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Traffic on the National highway of Bolan connecting Balochistan with Sindh through Quetta-Sibi-Sukkar has been partially restored.

However, due to heavy rains, the highway was closed at various points due to the flow of flood water in Harek Causeway, Gashtri Nallah, Drinjan Nallah, and Yaru Causeway.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Ahmed Bangulzai advised the passengers to avoid unnecessary travel and in case of making the necessary journey, people may contact emergency control room Katchi for any untoward situation.

He said that Levi's Rescue Teams have been assigned duties to remain alert on national highways for patrolling and public service.