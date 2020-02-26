UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quetta-Taftan Railway Track Closed After Coronavirus Breakout In Iran: Minister For Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 01:56 PM

Quetta-Taftan railway track closed after coronavirus breakout in Iran: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday announced the closure of Quetta-Taftan railway track following the breakout of coronavirus in Iran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday announced the closure of Quetta-Taftan railway track following the breakout of coronavirus in Iran.

In his video message, he said all the four trains plying between Quetta and Taftan will remain suspended due to the closure of Quetta-Taftan border.

The minister has asked the passengers to take back their booked luggage and other things, radio/private news channels reported.

Related Topics

Quetta Iran Rashid Border All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM Imran's peace-initiative prevails over Modi's e ..

1 minute ago

What Trump did for Pakistan in India?

24 minutes ago

Strong quake hits eastern Indonesia

1 minute ago

Changing weather pattern disturbs seasonal rainy s ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Court Sentences Right Sector Recruiter Pir ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.