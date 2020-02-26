Quetta-Taftan railway track closed after coronavirus breakout in Iran: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday announced the closure of Quetta-Taftan railway track following the breakout of coronavirus in Iran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday announced the closure of Quetta-Taftan railway track following the breakout of coronavirus in Iran.

In his video message, he said all the four trains plying between Quetta and Taftan will remain suspended due to the closure of Quetta-Taftan border.

The minister has asked the passengers to take back their booked luggage and other things, radio/private news channels reported.