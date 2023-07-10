Open Menu

Quetta To Get 8.1m Gallon Water From Mangi Dam By December 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Quetta to get 8.1m gallon water from Mangi dam by December 2023

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Mangi Dam is to be completed by December 2023 to provide around 8.1 million gallon of water daily to Quetta city and surrounding areas, an official of the Balochistan government said on Monday.

The development work on Mangi Dam had been accelerated which would help overcome the shortfall of water in the area, he added.

The construction of various dams on the outskirts of Quetta city including Mangi Dam, Srah Khullah Dam and others would supply water to Quetta through pipelines.

With the completion of these projects water issue would be resolved in the provincial capital, he added.

He said resolving the water issue was the top priority of the government. He added that steps were being taken to achieve the target and to ensure the availability of safe drinking water to the people of the province.

Mangi Dam being constructed with the cost of Rs 19 billion would ensure the availability of safe drinking water to the people of the province.

