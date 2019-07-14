UrduPoint.com
Quetta To Get First-ever IT Park

Quetta to get first-ever IT park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Balochistan government has planned to set up the first Information Technology (IT) Park at provincial capital with the estimated cost of Rs 500 million in a bid to provide one step solution to expand IT enterprises.

Talking to APP, an official of the Balochistan Government on Sunday said that the government is working to convert 100 secondary and high schools by introducing virtual technologies with the cost of Rs 45 million to educate the children in the remote areas of the province through online learning system.

Replacing paper-based data with android applications with smooth regulatory procedures to ensure efficiency and on-time delivery the provincial government had allocated Rs 200 million rupees in the current Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to set up Quetta Data Centre, he added.

The Balochistan government, he said, had allocated Rs 1.867 billion for expanding economic contribution in the province whereas the initiative had been taken while considering the importance of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The provincial government had also released a grant of Rs 325 million for the annual expenditures of the information technology department, he said.

