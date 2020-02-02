Quetta to get light rain, snowfall during next 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday forecast light rain with snowfall in Quetta, Mastung, Ziarat Zhob, Kalat, Qilla Abdullah and other hilly areas of the province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature during last 24 hours recorded were: Quetta -2.5 degree centigrade, Kalatn -3.5 and Ziarat.