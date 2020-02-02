UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quetta To Get Light Rain, Snowfall During Next 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 09:30 PM

Quetta to get light rain, snowfall during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday forecast light rain with snowfall in Quetta, Mastung, Ziarat Zhob, Kalat, Qilla Abdullah and other hilly areas of the province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature during last 24 hours recorded were: Quetta -2.5 degree centigrade, Kalatn -3.5 and Ziarat.

Related Topics

Pakistan Quetta Zhob Kalat Mastung Ziarat

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Media Company launches Majid Universe Ev ..

13 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi Media Company launches Majid Universe Ev ..

15 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Mauritania attend ..

15 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Mauritania attend ..

15 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash highlights deep relations between UAE ..

1 hour ago

Saqr Ghobash highlights deep relations between UAE ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.