Quetta Traffic Management Bureau on cards to improve traffic system, road infrastructure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) : Quetta Traffic Management Bureau, a department to be set up for the betterment of traffic system and road infrastructure, was on cards, Blochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau Tuesday said.

Talking to APP, he said the provincial government had already taken measures to improve traffic system and road infrastructure for the convenience of road users.

The minister informed that the government had allocated Rs1 billion as a special package for provincial capital to expand its various roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic and provide better transport facilities to the people.

He said the government had also allocated huge funds in the current Public Sector Development Programme for flyovers construction, installation of traffic signals and marking lanes on the roads of the provincial capital.

He said unavailability of designated parking areas was the main factor of traffic jam in the city. The vehicles parked on the main roads caused nuisance to the other road users, he added.

He also criticized shopkeepers for encroaching the road space as it was also one of the reasons for creating hurdles in the way of smooth traffic flow.

The minister said Quetta Development Authority (QDA) had conducted many anti-encroachment operations to clear the main arteries for uninterrupted traffic flow in the city.

He said the government was working on revising the Quetta Master Plan for development of the city with proper planning to fulfill the requirements of the day.

To improve the prevailing traffic system, he said the government had also been considering to make further legislation on traffic rules.