UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quetta Traffic Management Bureau On Cards To Improve Traffic System, Road Infrastructure

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 10:23 PM

Quetta Traffic Management Bureau on cards to improve traffic system, road infrastructure

Quetta Traffic Management Bureau, a department to be set up for the betterment of traffic system and road infrastructure, was on cards, Blochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau Tuesday said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Quetta Traffic Management Bureau, a department to be set up for the betterment of traffic system and road infrastructure, was on cards, Blochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau Tuesday said.

Talking to APP, he said the provincial government had already taken measures to improve traffic system and road infrastructure for the convenience of road users.

The minister informed that the government had allocated Rs1 billion as a special package for provincial capital to expand its various roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic and provide better transport facilities to the people.

He said the government had also allocated huge funds in the current Public Sector Development Programme for flyovers construction, installation of traffic signals and marking lanes on the roads of the provincial capital.

He said unavailability of designated parking areas was the main factor of traffic jam in the city. The vehicles parked on the main roads caused nuisance to the other road users, he added.

He also criticized shopkeepers for encroaching the road space as it was also one of the reasons for creating hurdles in the way of smooth traffic flow.

The minister said Quetta Development Authority (QDA) had conducted many anti-encroachment operations to clear the main arteries for uninterrupted traffic flow in the city.

He said the government was working on revising the Quetta Master Plan for development of the city with proper planning to fulfill the requirements of the day.

To improve the prevailing traffic system, he said the government had also been considering to make further legislation on traffic rules.

Related Topics

Quetta Vehicles Road Traffic Government Billion

Recent Stories

Five 'Ehsas homes' to be established for old-age p ..

2 minutes ago

Federal Cabinet approves establishment of special ..

2 minutes ago

Saudi Aramco Allows Employees Enter One of Attacke ..

2 minutes ago

Russian, Chinese State Investment Agencies Agree t ..

3 minutes ago

Indonesia's toxic haze affecting Borneo's oranguta ..

8 minutes ago

Two Candidates Head to 2nd Round of Tunisia's Pres ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.