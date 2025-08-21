Open Menu

"Quetta Water Crisis:commissioner Unveils Urgent Measures"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2025 | 07:50 PM

"Quetta water crisis:commissioner unveils urgent measures"

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) As Quetta grapples with an intensifying water shortage, local authorities have announced a series of decisive measures aimed at preserving the city’s dwindling water resources.

The crisis, described by officials as “critical,” was the central focus of an emergency meeting chaired by Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar.

The high-level session brought together representatives from WASA, the Irrigation Department, and the PRC to formulate both immediate and long-term strategies.

A press release issued after the meeting revealed alarming findings including underground water reserves are rapidly depleting, worsened by excessive and unnecessary usage.

All unauthorized and multiple water connections will be disconnected without delay.

Car washes, livestock farms, and leather/marble factories must switch to treated water. Private water suppliers will be strictly monitored and regulated.

A comprehensive water supply system featuring metering will be rolled out across Quetta.

Traditional underground aqueducts (Karezes) will be restored to help recharge groundwater levels.

All government buildings will be equipped with rooftop harvesting systems to conserve rainwater.

Commissioner Kakar emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, “Quetta’s water scarcity has reached a dangerous level. We must act swiftly to ensure clean drinking water and prevent wasteful practices.”

He also called for robust public awareness campaigns to foster responsible water usage and directed WASA to repair broken pipelines immediately. Strict action will be taken against illegal boring operations.

"The survival of our water resources depends on collective action," Shahzaib Kakar concluded, urging citizens to support the initiative. Implementation of these measures is set to begin immediately as Quetta confronts one of its most pressing environmental challenges.

