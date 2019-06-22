UrduPoint.com
Quetta's Administrator Calls On Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri

Sat 22nd June 2019

Administrator Quetta Metropolitan Tariq Javed Mangel Saturday called on Deputy Speaker National Assembly (NA) Qasim Khan Suri in his office to discuss civic issues of Balochistan's capital

During the meeting, the NA deputy speaker and Administrator Quetta Metropolitan discussed the various issues being faced by Quetta city including cleanliness, encroachments, street lights, and traffic management, besides parking and other problems.

Expressing concerns over the problems of the city's dwellers, Qasim Suri directed the Tariq Javed to make serious efforts for the earliest resolution of the said problems.

He assured the Federal government's full support to Administrator Quetta in that regard.

Qasim congratulated the Javed Mengal on assuming the charge of new post and hoped that the new administrator of Quetta would give special attention to improve the environment and conditions of the city as well as to resolve the public grievances. The administrator expressed his gratitude to the Deputy Speaker on taking special interest in the problems of Quetta. Every possible effort would be made to resolve the issues of the city, he added.

