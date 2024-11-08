Open Menu

Quetta's Cleanliness Improved After Outsourcing Solid Waste Management: Shafqaat

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Quetta Division, Hamza Shafqaat on Friday said the beauty of the valley city Quetta was restoring as cleanliness situation started improving after outsourcing of Quetta Solid Waste Management as the private sector also performed it's best in achieving cleanliness targets.

Talking to APP, he said the process of out-sourcing Quetta Waste Management system was agreed upon in November last year but the plan was executed on August 14 this year after meeting the requirements to make the city clean.

Hamza Shafqaat said that the solid waste management project converted on Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode was being evaluated by international well reputed audit firm to ensure transparency and eliminate of corruption.

The Administrator said that the international audit firms have expressed their ninety percent satisfaction over the privatization of Quetta Solid Waste Management process.

To a question on Solid Waste Management Project, he said it cost Rs 4 billion to the provincial government to dispose of garbage of three million tons in Quetta.

The QMC was unable to collect the total waste produced per day by the city due to the shortage of staff and equipment.

" A total of 700 sanitary workers were carrying out cleanliness work in the city of four million people," he said.

“Till the end of this year, the target of clean and neat Quetta will be achieved,” the commissioner hoped.

The Administrator said that in the agreement, four months time period was fixed as the transition period which was minimum as compared to the privatization of Lahore waste management and

others.

It merits attention that the Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC) is facing an acute shortage of machinery and tools as the authority has not purchased new machinery and vehicles for the last thirty years.

