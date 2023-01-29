UrduPoint.com

Quetta's Dwellers Call For State-owned Public Transport Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2023 | 07:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Residents of Quetta are still waiting for the state-run public transport facilities similar to Metro Bus Service in Punjab to reduce huge traffic congestion in the city.

Quetta city needs the urgent attention of the authorities as most of the roads cannot sustain the pressure of traffic, leading to congestion and environmental problems, Aziz Nasar said while talking to APP.

Traffic congestion issue in Quetta is getting worse with every coming day due to increasing population, he added.

Traffic jam is a big issue in Quetta where people waste hours due to rush in the morning, afternoon, and evening on the roads.

Aziz urged the provincial government to take maximum efforts to avoid traffic jams and other traffic problems in the city.

The Balochistan Government initiated working on the 'Green Bus Service' project to provide the best and most affordable public transport to the commuters of Quetta but no progress has been observed.

The project to launch the bus service in Quetta to overcome the traffic issues have yet to see the light of day despite their approval by competent authorities.

