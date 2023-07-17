Open Menu

Quetta's Dwellers Prized Green Bus Service

Published July 17, 2023

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Residents of Quetta prized the Balochistan government's project of state-run 'Green Bus Service' to provide a decent transportation facility which would also reduce huge traffic congestion in the city.

Quetta city was in dire need of public transport facilities as most of the roads cannot sustain the pressure of traffic, leading to congestion and environmental problems, Aziz Ullah Nasar said while talking to APP.

the green bus service would provide decent transport facility to the locals and reduced the traffic congestion issue in Quetta which is getting worse with every coming day due to increasing population, he added.

"Traffic jam is a big issue in Quetta where people waste hours due to rush in the morning, afternoon, and evening on the roads." Aziz urged the provincial government to take maximum efforts to avoid traffic jams and other traffic problems in the city.

The Balochistan Government on Monday formally launched the 'Green Bus Service' project to provide the best and most affordable public transport to the commuters of Quetta.

The Green Buses would be run from Baleli to Sariab in the first phase which would be expanded across the city.

The Buses would pass through Airport Road, Zarghoon Road, Sariab Road and would reach Balochistan University.

