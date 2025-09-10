Quetta’s eastern bypass expansion project completion set for December

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar has confirmed that the long-awaited expansion of Quetta’s Eastern Bypass is on track for completion by December 31, marking a significant milestone in efforts to ease the city’s chronic traffic congestion.

The announcement was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Commissioner Shahzaib Kakar, attended by Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Mehrullah Badini, Divisional Director Development Zahoor Ahmed, and National Highway Authority (NHA) officials Mir Asif and Shafqat Tariq.

The Commissioner emphasized the urgency and public importance of the project, calling on all departments to intensify efforts to meet the deadline. “The Eastern Bypass expansion is vital for public convenience,” he added. “Speeding up construction work is essential to relieve traffic pressure and improve mobility across the city.”

He issued clear directives to construction teams, including regular water sprinkling to reduce dust pollution and the creation of alternative routes to maintain traffic flow during the construction phase.

NHA representatives reported that the project is progressing smoothly, with necessary funds already released to avoid delays. They confirmed that the expansion includes two new flyovers at strategic locations, with construction expected to begin shortly. Additionally, all under-construction bridges along the bypass are slated for timely completion.

Shahzaib Kakar concluded by highlighting the broader benefits of the project for Quetta’s residents. “This expansion is a major step toward easing urban congestion and enhancing travel infrastructure,” he said. “Timely completion will deliver lasting relief to commuters and improve overall connectivity. All institutions must fulfill their responsibilities without delay.”