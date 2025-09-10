Quetta’s Eastern Bypass Expansion Project Completion Set For December
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 08:08 PM
Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar has confirmed that the long-awaited expansion of Quetta’s Eastern Bypass is on track for completion by December 31, marking a significant milestone in efforts to ease the city’s chronic traffic congestion
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar has confirmed that the long-awaited expansion of Quetta’s Eastern Bypass is on track for completion by December 31, marking a significant milestone in efforts to ease the city’s chronic traffic congestion.
The announcement was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Commissioner Shahzaib Kakar, attended by Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Mehrullah Badini, Divisional Director Development Zahoor Ahmed, and National Highway Authority (NHA) officials Mir Asif and Shafqat Tariq.
The Commissioner emphasized the urgency and public importance of the project, calling on all departments to intensify efforts to meet the deadline. “The Eastern Bypass expansion is vital for public convenience,” he added. “Speeding up construction work is essential to relieve traffic pressure and improve mobility across the city.”
He issued clear directives to construction teams, including regular water sprinkling to reduce dust pollution and the creation of alternative routes to maintain traffic flow during the construction phase.
NHA representatives reported that the project is progressing smoothly, with necessary funds already released to avoid delays. They confirmed that the expansion includes two new flyovers at strategic locations, with construction expected to begin shortly. Additionally, all under-construction bridges along the bypass are slated for timely completion.
Shahzaib Kakar concluded by highlighting the broader benefits of the project for Quetta’s residents. “This expansion is a major step toward easing urban congestion and enhancing travel infrastructure,” he said. “Timely completion will deliver lasting relief to commuters and improve overall connectivity. All institutions must fulfill their responsibilities without delay.”
Recent Stories
DFSA, Securities and Futures Commission bolster ties in supervising cross-border ..
Sharjah Narrative Forum 21 in Cairo explores AI in storytelling
Dengue awareness sessions held in various schools
High Boat fares in Jalalpur Pirwala: Crackdown ordered
Action initiated employees for fake activity or absenteeism during anti-dengue d ..
PM visit to China declared highly successful; CPEC second phase expected to acce ..
Sindh govt releases latest water flow data of Indus River and barrages
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi attends Assembly session, lauds n ..
Speakers at AIOU encourage dialogue as path to sustainable peace
Quetta’s eastern bypass expansion project completion set for December
Gujjar Khan Police nab nine gamblers
Illegal recruitment case against Parvez Elahi adjourned till October 8
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dengue awareness sessions held in various schools7 minutes ago
-
High Boat fares in Jalalpur Pirwala: Crackdown ordered7 minutes ago
-
Action initiated employees for fake activity or absenteeism during anti-dengue drive in Rawalpindi7 minutes ago
-
PM visit to China declared highly successful; CPEC second phase expected to accelerate7 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt releases latest water flow data of Indus River and barrages7 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi attends Assembly session, lauds new Rules of Procedur ..3 minutes ago
-
Quetta’s eastern bypass expansion project completion set for December3 minutes ago
-
Gujjar Khan Police nab nine gamblers3 minutes ago
-
Illegal recruitment case against Parvez Elahi adjourned till October 83 minutes ago
-
School Education Department to enroll child labourers in Rawalpindi11 minutes ago
-
KP sets monthly wages of worker at Rs 4000011 minutes ago
-
Raja Khurram praises ICT police, calls for zero tolerance on crime11 minutes ago