QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) On the direction of Commissioner Quetta Division/ Chairman RTA, Shahrah Iqbal and Liaquat Bazar have been declared as no parking zone and ban on all types of parking has been imposed.

In this regard, it is absolutely not allowed to park vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles and handcarts on these highways.

In case of violation, orders have been given to the district administration, traffic police and Metropolitan Corporation to take strict action.This decision was taken to deal with the traffic jam and rush situation.