Quetta’s senior journalist files nomination papers for PB-42

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The seasoned journalist of Quetta, Raza-ur-Rehman on Friday filed the nomination papers for the provincial assembly’s PB-42 Quetta as an independent candidate to run for the general elections 2024.

It is the first time in the history of Balochistan that a working journalist will contest the general elections. Accompanied by the prominent journalists, he filed nomination papers at the office of Assistant Commissioner Quetta.

Talking to newsmen, Raza-ur-Rehman said that he wanted to serve people and parliament, as a main pillar of the state is the best forum from which public issues could be addressed effectively.

“I will try my best to live up to the expectations of the people and resolve the issue faced by an ordinary man, once elected,” he vowed.

It may be recalled that Raza-ur-Rehman is a senior journalist working in the media industry in Quetta. Mr Raza started his journalistic career with the print media and later with the influx of electronic media, he joined Express news group and for the last over a decade, he has been associated with the same news group.

He, as an active media person, remained in key positions in media bodies including the Federal Union of Journalists, the Balochistan Union of Journalists and Quetta Press Club.

