Queue management machine installed at FESCO headquarter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :A modern queue management machine had been installed at the customer care center established at Faisalabad electric Supply Company (FESCO) headquarters for the convenience of customers.

FESCO sources said here on Friday that a separate counter had also been set up for immediate redressal of electricity-related problems of senior citizens and overseas Pakistanis.

In addition, 171 customer care centers had been set up for customers at 26 divisions and five operation circles of the company. At these centers, the consumers were enjoying the facilities of installments of bills under one window operation, extension of date, facility of online bill validation, issuance of duplicate bill, online registration of new connection and registration of complaints through kiosk machines.