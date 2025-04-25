Queue management system to ease patient flow at Jinnah Hospital: Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that the activation of the Queue Management System at Jinnah Hospital Lahore will significantly ease the process for patients and improve service delivery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that the activation of the Queue Management System at Jinnah Hospital Lahore will significantly ease the process for patients and improve service delivery.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department on Friday. The meeting reviewed the progress of the Que Management System being implemented at Jinnah Hospital. The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) has been directed to complete the project at the earliest.

The Health minister said that, in line with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the government is focused on maximizing patient facilities in public hospitals.

“There has been a visible improvement in the supply of medicines in government teaching hospitals across Punjab,” he added. He also mentioned that the overall conditions of hospitals are being monitored on a daily basis.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Development Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Tayaba Waseem, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, and Director Finance Hamadul Rab.