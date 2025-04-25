Open Menu

Queue Management System To Ease Patient Flow At Jinnah Hospital: Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2025 | 09:19 PM

Queue management system to ease patient flow at Jinnah Hospital: Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that the activation of the Queue Management System at Jinnah Hospital Lahore will significantly ease the process for patients and improve service delivery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that the activation of the Queue Management System at Jinnah Hospital Lahore will significantly ease the process for patients and improve service delivery.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department on Friday. The meeting reviewed the progress of the Que Management System being implemented at Jinnah Hospital. The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) has been directed to complete the project at the earliest.

The Health minister said that, in line with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the government is focused on maximizing patient facilities in public hospitals.

“There has been a visible improvement in the supply of medicines in government teaching hospitals across Punjab,” he added. He also mentioned that the overall conditions of hospitals are being monitored on a daily basis.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Development Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Tayaba Waseem, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, and Director Finance Hamadul Rab.

Recent Stories

Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Water ..

Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India: Minister fo ..

4 minutes ago
 ATC extends judicial remand of 10 TLP workers in v ..

ATC extends judicial remand of 10 TLP workers in vandalism case

4 minutes ago
 WFP says has depleted all Gaza food stocks as Isra ..

WFP says has depleted all Gaza food stocks as Israel blocks aid

1 minute ago
 KP HCC registers 19,612 health facilities, seals 2 ..

KP HCC registers 19,612 health facilities, seals 2,431

1 minute ago
 Aurangzeb terms climate change as existential thre ..

Aurangzeb terms climate change as existential threat for Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Queue management system to ease patient flow at Ji ..

Queue management system to ease patient flow at Jinnah Hospital: Punjab Health M ..

1 minute ago
Fake SHO, tout arrested

Fake SHO, tout arrested

1 minute ago
 Overseas Pakistanis can register mobile devices fo ..

Overseas Pakistanis can register mobile devices for temporary use of up to 120 d ..

5 minutes ago
 Tax authorities unearth a Rs 315 b sales tax scam; ..

Tax authorities unearth a Rs 315 b sales tax scam; culprits nabbed

5 minutes ago
 Truck crashes into building, two killed

Truck crashes into building, two killed

5 minutes ago
 Restoring investors’ confidence a top priority: ..

Restoring investors’ confidence a top priority: Haroon

5 minutes ago
 KP Governor vows stronger public representation, f ..

KP Governor vows stronger public representation, federal coordination

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan