Quick dispensation of justice need of hour: LHC CJ

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Shamim Khan has said the provision of quick and speedy justice to the litigants was need of the hour.

He said this while addressing at Judicial Complex Rawalpindi in a fare well held in his honor here on Wednesday.

The CJ said that judges are accountable here and hereafter adding that it is duty of judges to provide speedy justice to the litigants without any discrimination.

Referring the teaching of islam in his speech the honorable CJ said that justice must be exhibited in your verdicts and decisions on merit and don't accept any pressure. The verdicts according to true spirit of justice are a great virtue and good deed, he added.

The CJ informed that 0.8 million cases were disposed off in three months which was a record in the history of judiciary.

He said that Judicial academy is functioning proactively and arranged many refreshing and training workshops for judicial staff.

Through these training workshops capacity building of our staff has been made, he said. CJ said that Model Courts were established on the special directions of Chief Justice of Supreme Court which are playing vital role in speedy justice.

In his welcome address, District and Session Judge Rawalpindi Rana Masood Akhtar highlight development projects of Judicial Complex.

He informed that 1,000 cases were disposed of in only one year in district courts Rawalpindi.

Former CJ LHC Khawaja Imtiaz, Jusitce Athar Masood, District and Session Judge Chakwal Muhammad Yar Wilana, District and Session Judge Jhelum Muhammad Akmal Khan, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Saif Ullah Dogar, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Suhail Habeeb Tajik, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas and others were present on the occasion.