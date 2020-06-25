UrduPoint.com
Quick Money Earning Aspirants Must Keep In Mind That A Man Goes To His Final Destination Empty Handed: Chairman NAB

Thu 25th June 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice ( Retd) Javed Iqbal said that the bureau believes in transparency and supremacy of law as honesty and Rizk-e-Halal always prove beneficial.

The aspirants of earning quick money should think that a man goes to his final destination empty handed.

The Chairman NAB said in a statement that bureau has changed Double Shah to Single Shah by recovering Rs 4 billion from him which had been returned to the victims of Double Shah.

While Rs 1.2 billion from out of Rs1.9 billion looted by Shah's co-accused Tasawar Gilani have been returned by NAB to the affectees.

He said the under process cases of private housing societies, cooperative societies would be completed as per law as government servants, pensioners were deeply perturbed due to fraud with them.

He said that all the regulators should take notice of advertisements of fake and non registered housing societies. They should check whether the society has received no objection certificate (NOC), lay out plan approved from the concerned regulators or has land in its possession as per law.

Chairman NAB said that corruption was the root cause of all evils which is eating all our resources gradually. NAB was fully geared up to eradicate corruption by adopting "Accountability for All" policy. He directed all director generals (DGs) of NAB to complete all inquiries and investigations within prescribed timeframe and ensure self respect of all the accused persons during their visit to NAB. He also directed to respond promptly to all the complaints of concomitants very expeditiously as per law.

