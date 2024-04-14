Open Menu

Quick Response Of Opening Bahrain-Kalam Lauded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2024 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb on Sunday congratulated the relevant departments for opening the Bahrain Kalam highway by showing quick response to the problem being faced by the local and foreign tourists who were stranded due to landslides near Bahrain.

It is hoped that the highway hit by landslides near Bahrain will be widened, he said. He said that the relief and tourism department, district administration and rescue and security agencies worked day and night for the opening of the Bahrain-Kalam highway for traffic and evacuated tourists and local people who were stuck for several hours through an alternative route.

The efforts are appreciated and it is hoped that beyond Bahrain, the highway will be widened for traffic at other points as well hit by landslides, he said and added more landslides have occurred, so that the flow of tourists can continue.

Zahid Chanzeb expressed his satisfaction over the restoration work of the highway and told that heavy machinery is being used to remove the landslide debris from the highway on different point and widen it. He said great efforts are being taken to protect the roads from Swat River and all the relevant department officials were there all the time.

The work is being done diligently under the supervision of the authorities and it is expected that the highway will be completely restored by Monday morning and the road will be made wide enough to allow the vehicles of tourists to pass easily.

