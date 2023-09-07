Open Menu

Quick Response: Police Recovers Bike In 15 Minutes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2023 | 09:30 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Station House Officer (SHO) of Khan Garh Police Station claimed to have recovered a motorbike just 15 minutes after it was robbed at gunpoint.

Abdul Karim Laghari said they had received an emergency call from 15 helpline numbers by a local citizen as two rubbers had snatched a motorbike from him.

He said the police team started chasing the robbers after making an immediate response to the call.

Robbers also opened fire on the police but the latter continued chasing, it was said. Eventually, the offenders left the motorbike and escaped by taking benefit of the darkness of the night.

SHO said the search for the burglars was on and they would soon be arrested.

Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Hasnain Haider hailed the quick response of the police team.

In appreciation note, he launded the officials to recover stolen vehicle of the citizen.

