Quick Response Squad constituted to manage traffic

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Capital Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi inaugurated the Quick Response Squad (QRS) and e-police station for addressing the traffic related issues in the city.

Addressing the ceremony here, he said it was the first-ever squad constituted in the city for immediate response in case of emergency and traffic problems on any road in the city.

He said that establishment of an e-police station was a good step as it would help trace criminals' record.

He said that citizens could make a call at helpline 1915 or 18 in case of any traffic problem in the city.