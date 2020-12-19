Quick solution of sewer complaints top priority, MD WASA

Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Nasir Iqbal on Saturday said that quick solution of citizens complaints regarding sewerage is top priority

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Nasir Iqbal on Saturday said that quick solution of citizens complaints regarding sewerage is top priority.

MD WASA expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the provision of water and drainage facilities to citizens.

He said that delay in resolving citizens complaints will not be tolerated at any cost.

He directed the sewerage officials to speed up cleanliness of sewer lines.

The officials gave detailed briefing to MD WASA about all complaints received from Prime Minister complaint cell.

On this occasion, Director Works, sewerage, water supply, disposal stations officials attended the meeting.