Open Menu

Quid's Golden Principal Essential For Success: DC Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Quid's golden principal essential for success: DC Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal said on Monday that every Pakistani should follow the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, as they are essential for success. The DC expressed his views while addressing a ceremony on the 147th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that it is imperative to unite to defeat the nefarious designs of the perpetrators to destabilize the country.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the befitting way to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is to forge unity among our ranks and work hard for the progress and prosperity of the country. Khalid Iqbal said that we should focus on unity, faith, and discipline to lead Pakistan to progress and prosperity.

Other speakers said that the day serves as an opportunity for the nation to renew its commitment to the ideals of democracy, tolerance, and social justice that Jinnah advocated. They said that it is a time for reflection on the challenges faced by the country and a reminder of the values that can guide its path forward.

People from different walks of life paid rich tribute to Jinnah's leadership, vision, and tireless efforts in achieving the creation of Pakistan as an independent nation for Muslims of the Indian subcontinent. Various events and activities were also organized on this day, including flag-hoisting ceremonies, special prayers, seminars, conferences, and cultural programs.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Abbottabad Muhammad Ali Jinnah Democracy Guide Progress Lead Gold Muslim From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

I was offered BAT symbol but I declined: Pervez Kh ..

I was offered BAT symbol but I declined: Pervez Khattak

43 minutes ago
 COAS calls for promoting greater interfaith harmon ..

COAS calls for promoting greater interfaith harmony in society

57 minutes ago
 Renowned Actor Nisar Qadri passes away in Rawalpin ..

Renowned Actor Nisar Qadri passes away in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
 Pakistan all set to take on Kangaroos in second Te ..

Pakistan all set to take on Kangaroos in second Test match tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Nusrat Sehar Abbasi announces retirement from acti ..

Nusrat Sehar Abbasi announces retirement from active politics

3 hours ago
 Elections 2024: Scrutiny of nomination papers star ..

Elections 2024: Scrutiny of nomination papers starts today

7 hours ago
Sarfraz out as Pakistan announces Squad changes fo ..

Sarfraz out as Pakistan announces Squad changes for 2nd Test against Australia

7 hours ago
 Gas pipeline explosion sparks fire in Rawalpindi

Gas pipeline explosion sparks fire in Rawalpindi

7 hours ago
 Nation celebrates Quaid's birth anniversary today ..

Nation celebrates Quaid's birth anniversary today with zeal

8 hours ago
 President, PM stresses upon unity under Quaid’s ..

President, PM stresses upon unity under Quaid’s guiding principles

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2023

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan