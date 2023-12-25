(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal said on Monday that every Pakistani should follow the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, as they are essential for success. The DC expressed his views while addressing a ceremony on the 147th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that it is imperative to unite to defeat the nefarious designs of the perpetrators to destabilize the country.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the befitting way to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is to forge unity among our ranks and work hard for the progress and prosperity of the country. Khalid Iqbal said that we should focus on unity, faith, and discipline to lead Pakistan to progress and prosperity.

Other speakers said that the day serves as an opportunity for the nation to renew its commitment to the ideals of democracy, tolerance, and social justice that Jinnah advocated. They said that it is a time for reflection on the challenges faced by the country and a reminder of the values that can guide its path forward.

People from different walks of life paid rich tribute to Jinnah's leadership, vision, and tireless efforts in achieving the creation of Pakistan as an independent nation for Muslims of the Indian subcontinent. Various events and activities were also organized on this day, including flag-hoisting ceremonies, special prayers, seminars, conferences, and cultural programs.