Open Menu

Quilt Factory Gutted

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Quilt factory gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Precious material at a quilt factory was reduced to ashes at Sheikhupura Road, here on Saturday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said fire erupted in a quilt factory, situated near Sugar Mill Mor, due to unknown reasons.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material.

Receiving information, fire-fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of many hours. However, no loss of life was reported, he added.

Related Topics

Fire Road Sheikhupura

Recent Stories

WETEX, DSS 2023 highlight latest technologies, sol ..

WETEX, DSS 2023 highlight latest technologies, solutions for smart and sustainab ..

39 minutes ago
 Threat email to kill PM Modi, Modi stadium receive ..

Threat email to kill PM Modi, Modi stadium received: Police

41 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04 South Africa Vs. S ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04 South Africa Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

57 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Afg ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, ..

59 minutes ago
 Afghanistan in trouble as Shakib gets three wicket ..

Afghanistan in trouble as Shakib gets three wickets

1 hour ago
 Bangladesh beat Pakistan to secure bronze medal in ..

Bangladesh beat Pakistan to secure bronze medal in Asian Games

2 hours ago
Karachiites burdened with more increase in power b ..

Karachiites burdened with more increase in power bills

3 hours ago
 UAE’s Asma Alhosani made history on Friday as th ..

UAE’s Asma Alhosani made history on Friday as the country’s first woman to s ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates finish second at Gran Piemonte i ..

UAE Team Emirates finish second at Gran Piemonte in Italy

12 hours ago
 First land trip service connecting Ras Al Khaimah ..

First land trip service connecting Ras Al Khaimah with Oman&#039;s Musandam laun ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan