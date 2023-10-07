Quilt factory gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Precious material at a quilt factory was reduced to ashes at Sheikhupura Road, here on Saturday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said fire erupted in a quilt factory, situated near Sugar Mill Mor, due to unknown reasons.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material.

Receiving information, fire-fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of many hours. However, no loss of life was reported, he added.