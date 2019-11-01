Quintuple murders accused arrested after encounter

The local police claimed to have arrested six accused involved in killing of five people over a dispute of ownership of a house here on Friday

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The local police claimed to have arrested six accused involved in killing of five people over a dispute of ownership of a house here on Friday.

DPO Mardan told media persons that police received information about presence of murders accused in Loond Khwar area where an encounter took place between the police and accused.

As result of the encounter, he said six murder accused were taken into custody by the police. He said that the accused were involved in killing of a woman her three nephews and daughter over ownership of a house.

The DPO further said that three Kalashnikovs, two pistols and dozens of cartridges were recovered from the arrested accused and further investigations were kicked off.