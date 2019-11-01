UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quintuple Murders Accused Arrested After Encounter

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 04:07 PM

Quintuple murders accused arrested after encounter

The local police claimed to have arrested six accused involved in killing of five people over a dispute of ownership of a house here on Friday

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The local police claimed to have arrested six accused involved in killing of five people over a dispute of ownership of a house here on Friday.

DPO Mardan told media persons that police received information about presence of murders accused in Loond Khwar area where an encounter took place between the police and accused.

As result of the encounter, he said six murder accused were taken into custody by the police. He said that the accused were involved in killing of a woman her three nephews and daughter over ownership of a house.

The DPO further said that three Kalashnikovs, two pistols and dozens of cartridges were recovered from the arrested accused and further investigations were kicked off.

Related Topics

Murder Police Mardan Women Media From

Recent Stories

Zartaj Gull's message that Lahore is not polluted ..

1 minute ago

Minister Hessa Buhumaid crowns winners of Sheikha ..

23 minutes ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 31 ..

25 minutes ago

Bilawal says democracy is under attack

27 minutes ago

No one can stop Occupied Kashmir from becoming ind ..

44 minutes ago

64MP Quad camera beast realme XT completely sold o ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.