Quiz Competition Held At NUML To Aware Pakistanis About Korea

Thu 27th June 2019 | 04:46 PM

Quiz competition held at NUML to aware Pakistanis about Korea

Korean Embassy on Thursday organized here a Quiz competition on Korea at National University of Modern Languages (NUML) to enhance awareness and knowledge of Korea in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Korean Embassy on Thursday organized here a Quiz competition on Korea at National University of Modern Languages (NUML) to enhance awareness and knowledge of Korea in Pakistan.

Ambassador Republic of Korea Mr. Kwak Sung-Kyu, Registrar NUML Brig (retd) Raza ul Munem, Director King Sejong Institute and Head of Department of Korean Language NUML Dr. Atif Faraz and others attended the event, a press release on Thursday said.

Around 33 candidates participated in the event from all over the country. Raja Aqeel Kiyani (former student of Korean department NUML) won the competition and he will represent Pakistan in the grand finale scheduled in Korea.

All expenditures of the visit will be borne by the Korean government.

Speaking on the occasion, the ambassador Republic of Korea Mr. Kwak Sung-Kyu highlighted the benefits of knowing Korean language and culture, especially the scholarship and employment opportunities that may come one's way.

Registrar NUML Brig (retd) Raza ul Munem highlighted the role of NUML in promotion of Korean language and culture in Pakistan.

