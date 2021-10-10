Quiz competition on 12 Rabi-ul-Awal at GCTW

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :In connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen celebrations, a quiz competition will be held on 12 Rabi-ul-Awal at Govt College of Technology for Women (GCTW), Lahore.

College Principal Uzma Nadia said here on Sunday that students who wanted to participate in the competition should get themselves registered with the head of the department.

Each team will consist of two students and the winning team will compete at the district level. The winning team at the district level would participate in the Inter District Collegiate Quiz Competition on 12 Rabi-ul-Awal at TEVTA head office.

The principal said Rs 500,000 will be given to the team over the fist position, and 2nd and 3rd position holder teams would get cash prizes of Rs 200,000 and 150,000, respectively.