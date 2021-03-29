UrduPoint.com
Quiz Competitions Postponed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Quiz competitions postponed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has postponed Matriculation and Intermediate level quiz competitions due to surge in corona cases.

The competitions were scheduled to be held from March 31 to April 10, 2021.

More information in this regard can be obtained through email address research@bisefsd.edu.pk, telephone number 041-9330250 or mobile phone number 0300-9655895, said BISE Secretary here on Monday.

