Quiz Contest Held At AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :A quiz competition was organized by the Directorate of Student Advisory and Counseling Services at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on the theme of 'Tehreek-e-Pakistan' among the children of AIOU's employees.

The children participated enthusiastically and showed their full potential by proving that the new generation is aware of the independence movement and the sacrifices made by the founders of Pakistan.

Rana Tariq Javed, Director of Student Affairs, the host of the event, said that the purpose of the quiz competition was to create awareness among the children about Tehreek-e-Pakistan and to arouse the passion for patriotism.

He said that such competitions are necessary to highlight the mental capabilities of the young generation. Other speakers said that our forefathers have sacrificed a lot for the achievement of Pakistan and it is the young generation now who has to take care of this motherland, everyone should consider it as their home and protect it.

The speakers further urged the new generation to free themselves from this modern style of slavery and focus on education to play a role in the development of the country.

