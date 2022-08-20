UrduPoint.com

Quiz Contest Held At AIOU

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Quiz contest held at AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has organized a quiz competition on the theme of 'Tehreek-e-Pakistan' (Pakistan Movement) among the children of the university's employees.

The participating children proved that the new generation was well aware of the independence movement and the sacrifices made by the founders of Pakistan.

Director Student Affairs Rana Tariq Javed presided over the event. He said that the purpose of the quiz competition was to create awareness among the children about freedom movement and to instill a feeling of patriotism in them.

He said that such competitions were necessary to enhance the mental capabilities of the young generation.

Other speakers said that the nation's forefathers had sacrificed a lot for the realization of Pakistan, adding that it was up to the young generation to protect the motherland. Everyone should consider it as their home and protect it, they said.

They urged the new generation to free themselves from modern form of slavery and focus on education to work for the development of the country.

