Quiz on Korea competition held at NUML

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Quiz on Korea competition organized by the Korean embassy Islamabad was held in sports gymnasium of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Tuesday.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea His Excellency Mr. Park Ki Jun, Dean faculty of Languages Dr. Jamil Asghar Jami, Registrar NUML & Director Islamabad King Sejong Institute Dr. Atif Faraz, HoD Korean Ahtisham Hussain, faculty members, and large number of students also attended the event.

Around 100 candidates participated in the competition from all over the country. The event was held to enhance awareness and knowledge of Korean culture and language in Pakistan.

Ms. Shumail Fatima BS Korean language & culture 8th semester won the competition, and she will represent Pakistan in the grand finale scheduled in Korea. All expenditures of the visit will be borne by the Korean government.

Speaking on the occasion, the ambassador Republic of Korea His Excellency Mr. Park Ki Jun highlighted the benefits of knowing Korean language and culture, especially the scholarship and employment opportunities that may come one’s way.

Dean Languages highlighted the role of NUML in promotion of Korean language and culture in Pakistan.