The Qul ceremony for the late Syed Sajid Gardezi, former member of the Cantonment Board, was held at Imambargah Shah Yousuf Gardez here Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ):The Qul ceremony for the late Syed Sajid Gardezi, former member of the Cantonment Board, was held at Imambargah Shah Yousuf Gardez here Saturday.

The deceased was father of General Manager Networks PIA Syed Saqlain Gardezi and father-in-law of regional head training Allied Bank Syed Wajahat Hussain Gardezi.

A large number of people from all walks of life attended the Qul Khawani.

Among others, Roshan Ali Gardezi, Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Javed Hashmi, Barrister Raza Hayat Hiraj, Dr Syed Khawar Ali Shah, ex-federal secretary Syed Muhammad Ali Gardezi, Khursheed Alam Bukhari, Irshad Hussain Gardezi and others attended the Qul ceremony.

Dastar Bandi of Syed Saqlain Gardezi was also held.