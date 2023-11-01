Qul Khawani of former auditor general Riyaz Bokhari to be held in Lahore tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Qul Khawani of former Auditor General Riyaz H Bokhari who passed away in Lahore, will be held tomorrow.

Qul Khawani of the deceased will be held at Hall no. 2 of Community Centre adjacent to Defence J Club, Phase 1, DHA, Lahore on November 2 at 4 pm with Dua at 5 pm, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Riyaz Bokhari had an illustrious career as a Bureaucrat for almost four decades. Besides being the Auditor General of Pakistan he held several important positions in the Federal Government which included the portfolios of Secretary Industries, Secretary Defence Production, Chairman National Fertilizer Corporation of Pakistan, Chairman Pakistan Railways and Member Finance Railway board.

He was the father of Professor Shahid H Bokhari, Rubina Bokhari and Sohail Bokhari.