ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Qul Khawani of deceased Zafar Baig, elder brother of Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Muhammad Salim Baig will be held on Sunday (tomorrow).

According to a press release, Qul Khawani of the deceased brother of PEMRA chairman will be held at 559 C near Madni Masjid Faisal Town, Lahore.