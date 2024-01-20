Qul Khawani Of PEMRA Chairman's Deceased Brother On Sunday
Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2024 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Qul Khawani of deceased Zafar Baig, elder brother of Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Muhammad Salim Baig will be held on Sunday (tomorrow).
According to a press release, Qul Khawani of the deceased brother of PEMRA chairman will be held at 559 C near Madni Masjid Faisal Town, Lahore.
