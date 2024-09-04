Qul Khawani Of Sardar Saleem Haider’s Mother-in-law Tomorrow
Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 08:19 PM
The Qul Khawani of the mother-in-law of Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan will be held at her ancestral village Malal, Fateh Jang on September 5 (Thursday) tomorrow at 11 a.m
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Qul Khawani of the mother-in-law of Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan will be held at her ancestral village Malal, Fateh Jang on September 5 (Thursday) tomorrow at 11 a.m.
Meanwhile, condolences have poured in from the length and breadth of the country to sympathize with Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and the other family members over the loss.
The deceased lady was the elder sister of former Federal minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan. She was mother of Sardar Ali Khan and Sardar Ahsan Khan.
Recent Stories
IG Punjab reviews security arrangements for upcoming matches at Gaddafi Stadium
FIA launches state-of-the-art Risk Analysis Unit, Forensic Lab to boost border ..
41,995 power pilferers arrested in Punjab this year
IGP disburses Rs. 9.5m among families of 15 police martyrs
First shipment of mpox vaccines due in DRC Thursday: Africa CDC
113 NAVTTC students selected for Chinese scholarships
Global labour income share falls, inequality increases: ILO
Police granted time to recover citizen
MNA Anjum Aqeel visits educational institutions in ICT, expresses satisfaction a ..
Pak ambassador to Germany asserts continued support for Kashmiri rights
Karachi admin to take steps to prevent sale of smuggled, illegal cigarettes
‘Gas prices to remain stable this winter’
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IG Punjab reviews security arrangements for upcoming matches at Gaddafi Stadium4 minutes ago
-
FIA launches state-of-the-art Risk Analysis Unit, Forensic Lab to boost border control7 minutes ago
-
41,995 power pilferers arrested in Punjab this year7 minutes ago
-
IGP disburses Rs. 9.5m among families of 15 police martyrs7 minutes ago
-
113 NAVTTC students selected for Chinese scholarships7 minutes ago
-
Police granted time to recover citizen4 minutes ago
-
MNA Anjum Aqeel visits educational institutions in ICT, expresses satisfaction and offers guidance4 minutes ago
-
Karachi admin to take steps to prevent sale of smuggled, illegal cigarettes4 minutes ago
-
DC congratulates Naat Khawan on securing 1st position53 seconds ago
-
American doctor lectures on modern medical trends at PINS2 hours ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness arrangements2 hours ago
-
Chinese delegation calls on Engr Amir Muqam2 hours ago