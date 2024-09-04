Open Menu

Qul Khawani Of Sardar Saleem Haider’s Mother-in-law Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 08:19 PM

Qul Khawani of Sardar Saleem Haider’s mother-in-law tomorrow

The Qul Khawani of the mother-in-law of Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan will be held at her ancestral village Malal, Fateh Jang on September 5 (Thursday) tomorrow at 11 a.m

Meanwhile, condolences have poured in from the length and breadth of the country to sympathize with Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and the other family members over the loss.

Meanwhile, condolences have poured in from the length and breadth of the country to sympathize with Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and the other family members over the loss.

The deceased lady was the elder sister of former Federal minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan. She was mother of Sardar Ali Khan and Sardar Ahsan Khan.

