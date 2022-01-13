UrduPoint.com

'Qul Khawni' Of MD APP's Mother Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2022 | 09:21 PM

'Qul Khawni' of MD APP's mother held

Qul Khawani' of mother of Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Mobashir Hasan was held here at Civil Officers Mess on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :'Qul Khawani' of mother of Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Mobashir Hasan was held here at Civil Officers Mess on Thursday.

The deceased had breathed her last on Monday night (January 10) due to protracted illness and was laid to rest on Tuesday.

She was wife of Ghulam Sabir, Former Deputy Secretary Finance Department KP and mother of Ahmad Hassan, Director General Provincial Services academy KP and Aftab Hassan of Peshawar education Department.

People from all walks of life including civil servants, journalists, and staff members of APP and Press and Information Department (PID) attended collective prayers offered for eternal peace for the departed soul.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Wife January All From

Recent Stories

Contractor snubbed over slow pace on Cardiology ex ..

Contractor snubbed over slow pace on Cardiology extension project : Commissioner ..

41 seconds ago
 President Alvi asks golf federation to give honora ..

President Alvi asks golf federation to give honorary membership to top golfers

42 seconds ago
 Russia to blame for Europe's natural gas crisis

Russia to blame for Europe's natural gas crisis

43 seconds ago
 South Africa set 212 to win test and series with I ..

South Africa set 212 to win test and series with India

45 seconds ago
 Portugal reports record 40,945 COVID-19 cases in 2 ..

Portugal reports record 40,945 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

47 seconds ago
 China sentences two to death for smuggling drugs t ..

China sentences two to death for smuggling drugs to Taiwan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.