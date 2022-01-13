(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :'Qul Khawani' of mother of Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Mobashir Hasan was held here at Civil Officers Mess on Thursday.

The deceased had breathed her last on Monday night (January 10) due to protracted illness and was laid to rest on Tuesday.

She was wife of Ghulam Sabir, Former Deputy Secretary Finance Department KP and mother of Ahmad Hassan, Director General Provincial Services academy KP and Aftab Hassan of Peshawar education Department.

People from all walks of life including civil servants, journalists, and staff members of APP and Press and Information Department (PID) attended collective prayers offered for eternal peace for the departed soul.