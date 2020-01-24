Qul of former federal secretary on Jan 25

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) ::Qul of Sikandar Ahmed Rai, former Federal secretary Water & Power and personal staff officer to former president Asif Ali Zardari, will be held on January 25 (Saturday) at his native city Shorkot.

Sikandar Ahmed Rai passed away at PIMS Hospital after protracted illness at the age of 67.

His funeral prayers were offered at Islamabad and at his native city Shorkot, District Jhang, on Friday in which hundreds of his colleagues, friends, relatives and notables participated.