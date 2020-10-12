Qul of late Engr. Mohammad Baseer Khan on Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The Qul of late Engr. Mohammad Baseer Khan (Former XEN C&W Deptt, MD Rakaposhi Pharmaceutical and PCE Consultants) who passed away on Sunday will be held at 5pm on October 13 (Tuesday).

The bereaved family members of the late Mohammad Baseer Khan including his brothers Tariq Tanvir administrator Ghandhra University, Engr.

Zahid Arif Secretary C&W (Ex), Vice Chairman PEC, his son's Engr. Shehryar Baseer, Engr. Zeeshan Baseer and Dr. Rohail Baseer would be available for the condolence.