LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ):Qul of Peer Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, the cousin of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, was held at the National Cricket Academy here on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar, PTI Central leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, MNA Zain Qureshi, Advisor to PM Malik Amin Aslam, Aleema Khan, the sister of Prime Minister Imran Khan , Advisor to CM Punjab Dr Salman Shah, former federal minister Zahid Hamid, Chairman PCB Ahsan Mani, former Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, PPP leader Aitezaz Ahsan, Hamid Nasir Chachta, Liaqat Balouch, Najam Sethi, Ghulam Mustafa Khar, MNA Shahista Pervaiz Malik, Asif Hashmi and thousands of others attended Qul.

Khateeb Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad offered Dua.