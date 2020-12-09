Qul, Quran Khawani of Sufi Niaz held

Quran Khawani of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Vice president Employees Welfare Association, Sufi Niaz held at his varsity's community centre here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Quran Khawani of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Vice president Employees Welfare Association, Sufi Niaz held at his varsity's community centre here on Wednesday.

Known cleric, Farooq Khan Saeedi, offered dua for Sufi Niaz who passed away of cardiac arrest a couple of days ago.

BZU Registrar Sohaib Rashid Khan, President Employee Welfare Association, Malik Safdar Hussain, members of BZU syndicate and a large number of deceased's devotees attended the ceremony.

It merits mentioning here that Sufi Niaz has served BZU for 34 years and presently he was working as assistant in printing press.

He was considered one of the founders of the Association and was elected president several times in his career.