UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quomi Awami Tehreek To Celebrate Sindh Culture Day: Ayaz Latif Palijo

Faizan Hashmi 8 seconds ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 07:12 PM

Quomi Awami Tehreek to celebrate Sindh Culture Day: Ayaz Latif Palijo

The Chief of Quomi Awami Tehreek Ayaz Latif Palijo Tuesday announced to celebrate Sindh Culture Day in all over the province on December 1, 2019

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The Chief of Quomi Awami Tehreek Ayaz Latif Palijo Tuesday announced to celebrate Sindh Culture Day in all over the province on December 1, 2019.

In a statement, Ayaz Latif Palijo said the Sindh possessed rich heritage, culture and tradition with love and harmony and the survival of the province depends on education, health, peace, merit, transparency and accountability.

On the eve of Sindh Culture Day on December, 2019, he said the people of the province will pledge to struggle for protection of great culture, traditions and heritage as well as the reproduces of Sindh.

He said the corruption and favoritism are major cause of destroying the identification, traditions and culture of Sindh where despite having great resources, youth are committing suicide due to unemployment, poverty and hunger. There is the need to wage war against corruption and favoritism and develop the province with utilization of resources, provision of facilities and quality education to all particularly women, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Corruption Education Pakistan Awami Tehreek Suicide December Women 2019 All Merit Packaging Limited Love

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Medical/Eye Camps A ..

17 seconds ago

Adnan Akmal’s hundred puts Southern Punjab in st ..

18 minutes ago

Mohammad Mohsin, Khalid Usman star with bat and ba ..

25 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai, infrastructure projects driving g ..

42 minutes ago

Mainly dry weather forecast, rain at scattered pla ..

10 seconds ago

UET, NAB seminar on 'Corruption & its ill-effects ..

13 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.