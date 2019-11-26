Quomi Awami Tehreek to celebrate Sindh Culture Day: Ayaz Latif Palijo

The Chief of Quomi Awami Tehreek Ayaz Latif Palijo Tuesday announced to celebrate Sindh Culture Day in all over the province on December 1, 2019

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The Chief of Quomi Awami Tehreek Ayaz Latif Palijo Tuesday announced to celebrate Sindh Culture Day in all over the province on December 1, 2019

In a statement, Ayaz Latif Palijo said the Sindh possessed rich heritage, culture and tradition with love and harmony and the survival of the province depends on education, health, peace, merit, transparency and accountability.

On the eve of Sindh Culture Day on December, 2019, he said the people of the province will pledge to struggle for protection of great culture, traditions and heritage as well as the reproduces of Sindh.

He said the corruption and favoritism are major cause of destroying the identification, traditions and culture of Sindh where despite having great resources, youth are committing suicide due to unemployment, poverty and hunger. There is the need to wage war against corruption and favoritism and develop the province with utilization of resources, provision of facilities and quality education to all particularly women, he added.