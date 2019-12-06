UrduPoint.com
Quorum Issue Persists In National Assembly

Fri 06th December 2019

Quorum issue persists in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :The quorum issued haunted the proceedings of National Assembly again on Friday and none of the agenda item was taken up.

The House met for an hour but a PML-N MNA, Hamid Hameed pointed out the quorum during question hour which led to the suspension of the proceedings for more than half an hour.

On the resumption of the proceedings, the attendance of lawmakers was less than the required strength (i.e. 25 percent f total membership � 342). It is to mention that last sitting on December 5, 2019 (Thursday) was also adjourned due to lack of quorum.

The House was adjourned to meet again on December 9, 2019 (Monday) at 4 pm.

