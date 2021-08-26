Quota for ex-FATA students enhanced to 100% : SAFRON

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SFRON) had enhanced the reserved quota for ex-FATA students in educational institutions to 100 percent for the next 10 years, in pursuance of the Cabinet Decisions dated March 2, 2017.

The government has been granted Five years Income Tax and Sales Tax exemption to erstwhile federal administered tribal areas (FATA) and provincially administered tribal areas (PATA which is coupled with exemption for Non-Custom Paid (NCP) vehicles as well, said Three Years Performance Report of the Ministry of SAFRON launched here on Thursday.

Special committee for formulating 10 years Development Plan for merged areas has been reconstituted under the chairmanship of Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In light of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Levies Force (Transitions) Ordinance, 2019 the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khassadars Force (Maintenance, Regulation and Protection of Service (Transition) stand provincialized.

The ministry has transferred FATA Secretariat and its Directorates to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on January 10, 2019.

The jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and High Court, Peshawar has been extended to erstwhile FATA. All the Provincial and Federal Laws have been extended to merged districts.

Ministry of SAFRON has also deals with litigation, administrative matters and provision and release of budget for Federal Levies Force, in Balochistan.