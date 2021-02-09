UrduPoint.com
Quota For Ex-FATA Students In Medical Colleges Doubled: Senate Body Told

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Region (SAFRON) was informed on Tuesday that the quota for ex-FATA students in medical institutions has been increased to 240 seats.

The committee was informed that the ministry of SAFRON held several meetings with the official of Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) for ensuring the enhanced seats in medical colleges and universities for the students of ex-FATA.

Chairman Committee Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi said that the quota for FATA students had to be doubled for the period of next ten years.

Secretary of the SAFRON ministry assured the committee that the notification for allocating reserved seats to ex-FATA in the medical colleges and universities of the country would be issued soon.

The committee was briefed regarding the funds for projects of gas supply and other development programmes in the merged district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa .

The committee meeting was attended by Senator Haji Momin Khan Afridi, Aurangzaib Khan, Shamim Afridi, Muhammad Ayoub, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoub Khan Nasar, Fida Muhammad, Usman Khan Kakar among others.

