Quota in CSS exams: Case sent to chief justice for larger bench

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :A single member bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday send the case challenging the quota system in Central Superior Services (CSS) exams, to chief justice to form a larger bench to take up the petition.

Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that he was sending the case to chief justice for forming larger bench as it was an important matter to be decided.

During outset of hearing, the petitioner's lawyer Munawar Iqbal Dugal pleaded that the quota system had been stopped in 2013 in CSS exams but the practice was still continuing. He argued that quota system could only be extended through an act of Parliament in accordance of land.

He prayed the court to direct Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) to ban this practice as it was violating the merit system in Pakistan.

Justice Farooq asked the deputy attorney general (DAG) that why the quota system had been in practice in competitor exams to this DAG Raja Khalid Mehmood said that it was introduced just to bring the undeveloped regions at equal level.

The bench asked that how a development could be brought after killing of a merit system, adding that this development couldn't so far reach since 1973.

The court send the matter to chief justice and adjourned hearing of the case.