Quota of 28 flour dealers suspended

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The District administration and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department Tuesday suspended flour quota of 28 dealers for selling flour on inflated rates.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali Asghar accompanied by Ration Controller Aftab Umer inspected different markets of the city after receiving complaints regarding sale of subsidized flour on excessive rates.

After visiting the markets to get input, they suspended 28 flour dealers for non compliance. The deputy commissioner also expressed displeasure over this illegal practice.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Minister Mian Khaleequr Rehman expressed satisfaction over the joint action of district administration and food department, directing them continuation of these activities on daily basis.

He said that provision of delivery of subsidized flour to consumers would be ensured at all costs.

He said that dealers selling flour on exorbitant prices would be dealt with iron hands and no tolerance would be accepted in this regard.