Quota Of Special Persons In Employment To Be Implemented In Toto: DC

Published September 28, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh said that employment quota of special persons with disabilities would be implemented in letter and spirit in Faisalabad.

Addressing a certificate distribution ceremony at Center for the Disabled (Nisheman) here on Tuesday, he said that special persons were an integral part of the society. "We all are duty bound to protect their rights at every cost", he added.

He also announced providing pick & drop facility to the students of Nisheman and directed the social welfare department head to devise a comprehensive strategy to ensure implementation on 3 percent quota of special persons in employment in all institutions including factories and mills.

He also distributed honorarium and certificates among the special persons who had completed their courses at Nisheman.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Ayesha Jameel, Superintendent Nisheman Dr. Kaneez Fatima, Social Welfare Officer Tayyab Bhatti and Social Leader Dr. Jafar Hassan Mubarak also attended ceremony.

