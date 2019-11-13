Quota reserved for tribal areas students in Danish schools

Provincial Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Husnain Bahadar Drayshuk said provincial government had reserved quota for students belonging to tribal areas of DG Khan and Rajanpur to get admission in Danish Schools

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) : Provincial Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Husnain Bahadar Drayshuk said provincial government had reserved quota for students belonging to tribal areas of DG Khan and Rajanpur to get admission in Danish Schools.

Talking to APP here Wednesday, he said that Punjab CM Usman Buzdar had issued formal orders in this regard. He said that 26 students from the tribal areas would get admission in Danish Schools.

He further said the PTI-led government was keen to promote education in province, especially in under-developed areas. He said that new universities and colleges were being established in far-flung areas of the province.

He said Chaker Khan Rind Technology University D G Khan started admissions this year, adding that this was a milestone step by the PTI government to provide higher level education facility in remote areas of the province.

He said provincial government had decided to provide stalls to farmers in model bazaars to enable them sell their commodities without any fee or extra charges. He said they would go to any length to implement price control mechanism since the government had already been following zero tolerance policy against profiteers.

The minister said price control magistrates were directed to check commodities' price in markets on daily basis, adding that price control committees were activated on fast track basis to implement rules and laws within their ambit.